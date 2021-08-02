Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Kion Etete made his senior debut for Notts County at the age of 16

Northampton Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur's Kion Etete on a season-long loan, with the striker agreeing a new contract with Spurs until 2023.

The 19-year-old scored nine goals in 21 games for Tottenham's under-23 side last season, having joined the Premier League side from Notts County in 2019.

Etete made five substitute appearances for the Magpies in the 2018-19 season.

"His link-up play is very effective and he provides a goal threat himself," said Northampton manager Jon Brady. external-link

Etete is the Cobblers' 12th summer signing following their relegation to League Two last season.

