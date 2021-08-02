Last updated on .From the section Football

Stewart Downing won 35 caps for England and played three times at the 2006 World Cup in Germany

Former Middlesbrough, Aston Villa, Liverpool and West Ham winger Stewart Downing has retired at the age of 37.

Downing spent the past two seasons with Blackburn Rovers and made 19 appearances in 2020-21.

He won 35 caps for England and was part of the squad that made it to the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.

"After some time to relax and reflect with my family over the summer, I have decided the time has come to retire," he said in a statement.

"I would like to thank all the football clubs I played for during my career and all of their fantastic fans and staff. I'd also like to thank all of the great managers I played for.

"As I kid I could have only dreamed of playing for the teams I played for and of getting to share the pitch with some of the players I shared a pitch with. I played with and against some unbelievable players over the years.

"I look back on the 35 times that I played for England with immense pride and I made some incredible memories that will last a life time.

"I feel very lucky and fortunate to have had the career I had."

Downing made a total 597 league appearances and won the League Cup twice, once with Boro and once with Liverpool.