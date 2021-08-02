Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Malmo overcame HJK Helsinki on aggregate to set up the tie with Rangers

Champions League qualifying: Malmo v Rangers Venue: Eleda Stadion Date: Tuesday, 3 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard anticipates a "physically strong" challenge from Malmo in Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round tie first leg.

The Ibrox side play their first European match of the season in Sweden and the winner will play Olympiakos or Ludogorets in the play-off round.

The loser will face Kairat Almaty or Alashkert in the Europa League play-off round.

"I've been really impressed by them," said Gerrard of Malmo.

"They are a very impressive team, very physically strong, very fit, work extremely hard. It is going to be a big challenge for us over the two games but one we're excited and looking forward to.

"We're a good team as well. We are a team littered with quality. We're going to be missing certain individuals, that adds to the challenge as well, but we're going over to Malmo in a good place and in confident mood.

"[The group stage] something that's been a target since day one, but we always knew it was going to be a process."

Team news

Allan McGregor is expected to replace Jon McLaughlin in goal for Rangers while left-back Borna Barisic and former Malmo defender Filip Helander may also return after missing Saturday's Premiership win over Livingston.

Rangers will be without suspended trio Leon Balogun, Glen Kamara and Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi could be an injury doubt after coming off on Saturday.

Defender Nikola Katic, midfielder Ryan Jack and striker Alfredo Morelos remain unavailable while McLaughlin, veteran forward Jermain Defoe and teenage defender Nathan Patterson have been omitted from the squad for this tie.

What do we know about Malmo?

Malmo are managed by former Newcastle United forward Jon Dahl Tomasson and are midway through defending their Allsvenskan title, trailing leaders Djurgaardens by one point after 13 games.

The Swedes knocked Rangers out of Champions League qualifying in 2011 and eliminated Celtic in 2015. Jo Inge Berget, who scored twice in the tie with his former side Celtic, is still with Malmo.

Current captain Anders Christiansen, a Denmark international midfielder, and Croatia striker Antonio Colak scored in the previous round's 4-3 aggregate win over HJK Helsinki and Gerrard has highlighted both as threats.

"They've got big quality in the team as well as a really strong mentality," said Gerrard. "I like the way they have a lot of technical players in the forward positions who play around Colak and try and be inventive around the box."