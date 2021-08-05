Quiz: Can you name the past 13 players to move for a British transfer record?
Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Manchester City means the record transfer fee paid by a British club has been broken for the first time since 2016.
The Premier League champions have splashed out £100m for their new midfielder, surpassing the previous record by £11m.
The first name on this list is easy - we are giving you Grealish for starters - but can you name the previous 12 players to hold the record? You have three minutes.
Can you name the last 13 British transfer record fees?
|Rank
|Hint
|Answers
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
