Jack Grealish's move from Aston Villa to Manchester City means the record transfer fee paid by a British club has been broken for the first time since 2016.

The Premier League champions have splashed out £100m for their new midfielder, surpassing the previous record by £11m.

The first name on this list is easy - we are giving you Grealish for starters - but can you name the previous 12 players to hold the record? You have three minutes.