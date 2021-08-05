Last updated on .From the section Newport

Former Newport midfielder Mike Flynn took over as manager in 2017

Newport County enter the new League Two season hoping to take the next step after suffering two play-off final defeats in the past three campaigns.

May's controversial extra-time loss against Morecambe at Wembley was particularly painful and, after the match at Wembley, manager Mike Flynn cast doubt over his future.

But since then, Flynn has reaffirmed his commitment to the Exiles following an "open and honest" chat with the club.

He has overseen a summer of numerous transfers in and out, with so many deals agreed that Newport's squad looks almost unrecognisable.

How did last season go?

Newport started last season superbly and they were four points clear at the top of the League Two table in December.

However, an eight-game winless run followed and their bid for automatic promotion faltered.

Newport had to settle for the play-offs, where they overcame Forest Green Rovers in an extraordinary semi-final before succumbing to Morecambe in the final.

What are their prospects this season?

Given the exceptionally high turnover of players, it is difficult to tell how Newport might fare.

Midfielders Josh Sheehan and Joss Labadie are among the many departed players who will be missed, though the return of goalkeeper Joe Day from Cardiff City and striker Courtney Baker-Richardson's arrival from Barrow offer encouragement.

Perhaps more significant than any player signing is the fact that Flynn has stayed.

The local hero has earned much admiration for his work with the Exiles, proving that he can challenge for promotion with limited resources.

With only 10 months left on his contract, this might be Flynn's last hurrah with Newport.

Joe Day was one of Mike Flynn's star performers in his first spell at Newport

Manager Mike Flynn's view

"It's coming together. You just want to freshen things up.

"We always knew we were going to lose Josh Sheehan and there was nothing we could do about that.

"Liam Shephard and Joss Labadie chose to go and I wish them good luck, they've been good servants whilst here.

"The players we've bought in, I felt we needed to freshen it up going forward because when you look at it last season our top goalscorer had seven goals.

"It's something that I've tried to look at but we're never going to get the most sought after in the league.

"We've missed out on a lot of strikers because of finances, and what they've been offered elsewhere, and also location.

"We've just got to try to get the best in that we can afford and hopefully improve on our scoring exploits of last season."

Transfers in

Courtney Baker-Richardson (Barrow, free); Joe Day (Cardiff City, free); Christopher Missilou (Swindon Town, free); Jermaine Hylton (Ross County, free); Louis Hall (Oxford City, free); Cameron Normal (Walsall; free); James Clarke (Walsall; free); Courtney Senior (Colchester United, free); Ed Upson (Bristol Rovers, free); Timmy Abraham (Fulham, loan); Finn Azaz (Aston Villa, loan).

Transfers out

Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers, free); Ryan Taylor (Grimsby Town, free); Joss Labadie (Walsall, free); Tom King (Salford City, free); Tristan Abrahams (Carlisle United, free); Liam Shephard (Salford City, free); Ash Baker (The New Saints, free); Daniel Leadbitter (Gloucester City, free); Corey Whitely (Bromley, free); David Longe-King (Grimsby Town, free); Joe Ledley, Kyle Howkins, Jack Evans (all released).