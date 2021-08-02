Connor Ogilvie: Portsmouth sign defender following departure from Gillingham
Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth
Portsmouth have signed Connor Ogilvie on a two-year deal following his end-of-season departure from fellow League One club Gillingham.
The 25-year-old defender becomes Pompey boss Nicky Cowley's 11th summer signing since he himself agreed a new long-term deal at the end of last season.
The club also have an option to extend Ogilvie's deal for a further 12 months.
"Being able to play as a left-back or a left-sided centre-half offers us versatility," said Cowley.
"Connor has been a really consistent performer at League One level for a number of years. He's won Player of the Season awards for Gillingham and was a key member of their side."
Ogilvie rejected the offer of a new contract at Gillingham in May and has been looking for another club since.
Pompey, who missed out on a League One play-off place by three points in May, start the new season on Saturday with an away game at Fleetwood.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.