Adam Reach could make his Albion debut in their season opener at Bournemouth on Friday

West Bromwich Albion have signed winger Adam Reach on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season, having scored 24 goals in 231 appearances for the Yorkshire club.

He is Albion's fourth summer signing since the arrival of new boss Valerien Ismael, following Alex Mowatt, Quevin Castro and Matt Clarke.

"It's the most exciting challenge of my career and certainly the biggest challenge of my career," Reach said.

"It's clear that West Bromwich Albion is a very ambitious club. I share those ambitions of wanting to play in the Premier League."

Reach began his career with Middlesbrough and had loan spells at Shrewsbury Town, Bradford City and Preston North End before joining Wednesday in the summer of 2016.

He scored with a left-foot shot into the top corner against West Brom when the two sides drew 2-2 at Hillsborough in the Championship in October 2018.

"He has big quality on the left side, a great mentality and is very dangerous with his crosses. He has the attributes we need - the mentality, the philosophy, the press and a never-give-up attitude," said Ismael.

"It's important that we have a player who knows the league and knows exactly what's going on."

