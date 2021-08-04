Last updated on .From the section Football

Jack Ross has responded to HNK Rijeka head coach Goran Tomic's comments about Hibs

Europa Conference League qualifying: Hibernian v HNK Rijeka Venue: Easter Road Date: Thursday, 5 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Hibs head coach Jack Ross says Rijeka counterpart Goran Tomic has a cliched view of Scottish football ahead of the sides' Europa Conference League tie.

Croatian club Rijeka travel to Easter Road for Thursday's third qualifying round first leg, which will be attended by 5,600 fans.

And Ross is aware of Tomic's comments suggesting Hibs use long ball tactics.

"It's so stereotypical sometimes of this uneducated opinion of Scottish football," he said.

Irish side Bohemians or PAOK of Greece await the winners of Hibs' tie in the play-off round.

Ross said before Sunday's opening Scottish Premiership win at Motherwell that left-back Josh Doig was "highly likely" to leave Hibs in the near future.

And the head coach "will consider" whether to include Doig in Thursday's squad, having left him out at Fir Park.

"There is still ongoing discussions but I think certainly beyond Thursday evening we need to start reverting back to us looking after ourselves as a club," Ross added.

"A lot of what's been done recently has been what's best for Josh because he is a young man who has deserved this interest, but equally we need to be fair to him from a welfare point of view.

"Similarly for him, he wants to move forward one way or another and I think it's important we do that."

Team news

Other than the potential inclusion of Doig, Ross has hinted the player pool will be similar to that which featured against Motherwell.

Scott Allan returned from injury to make the bench at Fir Park but did not come on. Christian Doidge appeared as a substitute and scored, having recovered from Covid-19 in July.

What do we know about Rijeka?

Croatian league leaders Rijeka are unbeaten in five matches in all competitions this season, though did drop points for the first time in Sunday's 3-3 draw with Dinamo Zagreb.

They beat Maltese side Gzira United 3-0 on aggregate in the second qualifying round, while Hibs were overcoming Andorrans Santa Coloma 5-1 over two legs.

Swiss forward Josip Drmic, who is on loan from Norwich, has scored three goals in three appearances this term while Ghanaian striker Issah Abass netted twice against Zagreb.

Rijeka have recent history against Scottish opposition. They were beaten 5-2 by Aberdeen in the Europa League qualifiers six seasons ago, before gaining revenge with 4-0 aggregate win over the Pittodrie side in 2019.

What did they say?

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "From what I have seen of them they will make the game quite expansive and from Sunday as you can see that suits a lot of our players as well. They put a lot of balls in the box from wide areas and you have to defend your box properly.

"They have developed a reputation in recent seasons as being one of the strongest teams in the Croatian league and they are a good side.

"It's a step up from the level of opponents in the previous round but it's an exciting tie for us and one we believe we can win over the two games."