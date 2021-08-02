Last updated on .From the section Ross County

Harry Clarke will spend the 2021-22 season with Ross County

Defender Harry Clarke has joined Ross County on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old made 35 appearances on loan to Oldham Athletic last season.

County boss Malky Mackay said after Saturday's 0-0 draw with St Johnstone he hoped to sign three players by Tuesday.

"Harry is a player that I have tracked and watched for some time having seen a lot of youth football during my time with the Scottish FA," Mackay said.

"He is a player with talent and ability, but more so he has a tremendous attitude and one that I think is a perfect fit for our club."

