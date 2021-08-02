Max Taylor: Rochdale sign ex-Manchester United defender on one-year deal
From the section Rochdale
Rochdale have signed former Manchester United defender Max Taylor.
The 21-year-old left United at the end of the 2020-21 season and had been on trial at League Two Dale.
Taylor was diagnosed with testicular cancer in November 2018 and returned to playing a year later after undergoing chemotherapy.
"He been with us for a week to 10 days now and he has impressed everybody with his attitude and his ability," boss Robbie Stockdale told the club website.
"He is relishing the fact that he's going to get opportunities to play first team football."
