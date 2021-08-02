Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Kaine Kesler Hayden captained Aston Villa to victory over Liverpool at Villa Park in May to win the FA Youth Cup

League Two side Swindon have signed Aston Villa defender Kaine Kesler Hayden on a season-long loan deal.

The 18-year-old has made one senior appearance for the Premier League club, starting their FA Cup third round match against Liverpool in January.

The teenager captained Villa to success in the FA Youth Cup last season.

Villa have the option to recall Kesler Hayden, who signed a new five-year contract this summer, from his loan spell in January.

"Kaine coming into the building goes with the structure and model we are trying to develop here," Robins director of football Ben Chorley told the club website.

