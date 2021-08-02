VAR 'won't penalise trivial things' in Premier League next season

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The use of the video assistant referee (VAR) will be 'dialled back' in the new Premier League season, with officials told not to penalise "trivial things".

Referees will be under orders not to give the kind of penalty that England's Raheem Sterling was awarded in their Euro 2020 semi-final win over Denmark.

There was only minimal contact on Sterling when he won a late spot-kick.

"Contact on its own is only part of the what referees should look for," said referees' chief Mike Riley.

"They should also ask themselves if the contact has a consequence, and then if the player used that contact to try and win a foul or a penalty.

"It's not sufficient just to say: 'Yes, there's contact.' I think, partly, we got into that frame of mind by the forensic analysis that went into VAR awards.

"If you've got clear contact that has a consequence, that's what you've got to penalise. If you've any doubt in those elements, you're less likely to be penalised.

"I think it moves the dial back towards where we were in a pre-VAR world. We don't want trivial things penalised."

VAR take three

VAR was introduced to the Premier League in 2019 to review "clear and obvious errors" in four game-changing incidents: goals, penalties, straight red cards and mistaken identity.

However, changes were made last summer including encouraging referees to use pitchside monitors more, assistant referees being told to keep their flags down on tight offside decisions, and monitoring goalkeepers to make sure they stayed on their lines during penalties.

Riley, general manager of Professional Game Match Officials Limited, says he always felt it would be a "three-to-five year project" to bed in VAR, and believes cricket and rugby took seven years to get to what he calls "a good place" with video technology.

Many people felt decisions seemed to be arrived at more quickly, and with less argument, during Euro 2020 than in the Premier League last season.

Riley feels the comparison is not quite fair.

There were at least eight officials involved in the VAR process during the summer, compared to three at each Premier League game.

Riley also feels tournament football - where bookings have an immediate consequence in terms of missing key matches - is played in a different way to domestic action.

It is estimated there was only one key match decision for VAR to make on average during Euro 2020, compared to three per Premier League match.

However, one element from the summer will be introduced.

The tortuous process of lines being drawn on screens as VAR reaches its offside decisions will not be visible. Instead, as at the Euros, television viewers will only be shown how the conclusion was reached.

What's new for 2021-2022?

Beyond the time taken to reach decisions, probably the most contentious aspects of VAR are handball and offside calls.

For the 2021-22 season, both have been amended, in ways Riley feels will improve matters.

In the case of handball:

  • What is the hand or arm position in relation to body movement?
  • Is the body being made unnaturally bigger?

For accidental handball:

  • It is an offence if an attacker scores directly or immediately after the ball touches a hand or arm.

So the penalty Leeds conceded at Liverpool in September would now not be given, as Mo Salah flicked the ball off Robin Koch's knee and his arm.

Likewise, Wolves' Max Kilman would now not be punished for the handball that cost his side against Leicester as his arm would be deemed to be in a natural position.

For offsides:

  • Benefit of doubt for attacking sides now restored.

"The toenails and noses that might have been offside last year won't be next season," said Riley.

"We will carry on following the same process as last year, so you'll apply the pixel lines, place the attacking line and defending line on top, and then the thicker broadcast lines. But where they overlap those, situations will now be deemed as onside."

Riley estimates 20 goals were disallowed last season by using "quite forensic scrutiny".

Assistant referees have now been given greater scope to flag for clear offsides immediately, rather than delay in case they are wrong.

Riley believes 'semi-automated' methods of measuring offside, which would reduce the decision time from an average of 34 seconds to five, could be in place for the 2022-23 season.

Systems that would allow this to be implemented are yet to be trialled - and may struggle in packed penalty areas, hence the need for officials to be involved - but world governing body Fifa wants it in place by the next World Cup in Qatar.

Anything else?

  • Michael Salisbury, Tony Harrington, John Brooks and former A League referee Jarred Gillett have been added to the Premier League list for 2021-22, partly as a response to the introduction of a third European tournament which will mean more calls on referees by Uefa.
  • Lee Mason has retired from active refereeing and becomes the Premier League's first dedicated VAR.
  • Broadcast of VAR communication with the referee remains banned by Fifa.
  • The tackle by Fabian Balbuena that resulted in the West Ham player being sent off against Chelsea in April is now regarded as having been over-analysed, and the incorrect conclusion was reached.
  • Comment posted by Aitch, at 23:04 2 Aug

    When a player goes down screaming and stays down until the game is stopped, the law should be that the player should stay off the pitch for 5 minutes to recover.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, at 23:05 2 Aug

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Or if he stays down longer than 60 seconds he's automatically substituted. Soon rub that out

  • Comment posted by Gergio Sarcia, at 22:53 2 Aug

    In the Euro’s it was officiated properly and why it was brought in for.

    Our lot are just incompetent at using it correctly.

    • Reply posted by I Cannot Decide On My Name, at 23:05 2 Aug

      I Cannot Decide On My Name replied:
      That's because "our lot" are bent, and favour certain teams over others.

  • Comment posted by Zeus_Lykaios, at 23:10 2 Aug

    Just give VAR 10 seconds to review in real time. If they can't see it in real time, it's not a clear and obvious error. If you start having to draw a lines to check something, it's not clear or obvious so the on field decision should stand.

    • Reply posted by Zeus_Lykaios, at 23:13 2 Aug

      Zeus_Lykaios replied:
      Also, give each team 2 challenges per game. If it's a good challenge, then they get it back, if bad then they don't. Works in other sports. In Cricket DRS actually adds to the drama.

  • Comment posted by sqlmonster, at 22:44 2 Aug

    Is Sterling a cheat then?

    • Reply posted by I Cannot Decide On My Name, at 22:57 2 Aug

      I Cannot Decide On My Name replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by Localist, at 22:59 2 Aug

    The issue isn’t VAR it’s the rules.

    Accidental handball should be indirect free kick, not penalty. Players should only be offside if majority of torso is offside (make it intentionally vague). It shouldn’t be a foul just because of ‘contact’, it should need to be either dangerous or unfairly impeding the player from carrying on with their movement.

    • Reply posted by David Jones, at 23:04 2 Aug

      David Jones replied:
      Indeed. Offside is designed to prevent goal hanging, not disallow goals for a player’s toe being 1mm ahead of the last defender

  • Comment posted by AndrewMichael, at 22:40 2 Aug

    All still down to the ‘interpretation’ of our referees and the awful standards we continue to live with in the PL. Until that changes non of these ‘fixes’ will do anything.

    • Reply posted by Quiverbow, at 22:47 2 Aug

      Quiverbow replied:
      If not the referee, who else should make the decisions?

  • Comment posted by Tommy Cockles, at 22:49 2 Aug

    Football was better without VAR. It’s as simple as that really.

    • Reply posted by Merrymole, at 22:57 2 Aug

      Merrymole replied:
      Works perfectly well outside of the a PL.

  • Comment posted by pip, at 23:17 2 Aug

    Doesn't matter how they sell it, it still won't work properly. Football seems incapable of finding the balance of simplicity, application and interpretation. The reason? Players try and cheat way more than they ever used to and managers are either equipped with Eagle eyes or looking elsewhere when it suits and then being very vocal. Where have the gentlemen gone?

    • Reply posted by Eglinton, at 23:31 2 Aug

      Eglinton replied:
      The 1960's

  • Comment posted by St-Nick, at 23:10 2 Aug

    Give each side two opportunities to "appeal" each half, with the review carried over if successful.
    On field officials get it right, more often than not, with the naked eye.
    VAR was introduced for "clear and obvious errors" not because a players shoelace was "offside"
    The freeze-frames and lines are not needed for "clear and obvious errors"

  • Comment posted by 147break, at 23:06 2 Aug

    Why is it that a video review works OK in cricket, both forms of rugby, tennis, etc yet not in football?

    All it needs is for the VAR only to be used if the ref asks for it. As with rugby and cricket, the ref gives what he thinks is the correct decision and is only overturned by the VAR official is clear evidence shows the opposite. That would also stop the time wasted by the ref going to a screen

  • Comment posted by Sri, at 23:23 2 Aug

    Bin VAR; Make Yellow cards an automatic 10 minute suspension and we will see a marked difference. Yellow cards are pretty meaningless right now.. but if it leads to 10 minute player advantage for the other team, it will change behaviour. And, please introduce retrospective punishments for deliberate acts like diving.

    • Reply posted by Hmonster, at 23:53 2 Aug

      Hmonster replied:
      Also allow them to pick up the ball and only pass backwards

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, at 23:14 2 Aug

    Simple fix for clear and obvious: give them a time limit to make a decision. If it's clear and obvious it should be a quick fix rather than minutes

  • Comment posted by over, at 23:09 2 Aug

    Well that's cleared that up

    We can now look forward to no more VAR controversy

    • Reply posted by Time Barred Skeleton, at 23:37 2 Aug

      Time Barred Skeleton replied:
      We're TOO Stupid to notice that's how they want it.

  • Comment posted by JCB, at 22:45 2 Aug

    When it was just a referee decision, we moaned. We all wanted tech to step in. Then we couldn't help ourselves and found more excuses to moan at VAR.
    Let's see what we can moan at this time.

  • Comment posted by catseye27, at 23:09 2 Aug

    Will not solve anything, the decision is still subjective. Do away with VAR and play footy like it was in the 70's

    • Reply posted by Atheissimo, at 23:12 2 Aug

      Atheissimo replied:
      A roast dinner, four pints and a pack of Benson at half time then? Sounds good!

  • Comment posted by MD , at 23:25 2 Aug

    The VAR guidance has always allowed, indeed specified, a fairly hands off approach; Mike Riley might do better explaining why the PL has consistently looked to bypass what has worked well elsewhere in favour of a more authoritarian approach.

    He is part of the problem as he seems to think the game is for the benefit of the officials not the players & spectators.

    • Reply posted by Dave Chappelle, at 23:31 2 Aug

      Dave Chappelle replied:
      Spot. On.

  • Comment posted by derek, at 23:00 2 Aug

    Or, Mr.Riley, could it be that 'continental' refs. are actually better than ours?

    • Reply posted by molly, at 23:15 2 Aug

      molly replied:
      No. Euro 2020 proved that our referees are just as good as their foreign counterparts when applying the same rules. They’ve been scapegoated by the over analysis and rule ambiguity that dog the English game

  • Comment posted by taking the mike, at 22:49 2 Aug

    All sounds pretty good but lets hope the numpties at stockley put it into practice this way. Thicker lines for offside sounds the best change of the lot, as far to many goals disallowed for it last year.

  • Comment posted by Chuffy Mc, at 23:21 2 Aug

    Do you remember the days back when, that if your team scored a goal, you didn't have enough time to get a cup of tea and get back to your seat before somebody decides whether it was a goal or not.
    If we can just get back to that, that would be just super.

  • Comment posted by fair1, at 23:26 2 Aug

    some good ideas in principal, but we ALL know in reality 8 games into the season it will be back to the normal rubbish we have already. Kane & RS will STILL be "winning" penalties by "seeking contact" and not actually trying to score a goal and the pundits will lording it as "good play"

    • Reply posted by Kat, at 23:53 2 Aug

      Kat replied:
      So, Kane falling off his seat in the stands will win a penalty? The system really does need changing.

