Giorgio Chiellini joined Juventus in 2005 having previously played for Fiorentina and Livorno

Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has signed a new two-year deal, which will extend his career with the Turin side to 18 years.

Chiellini's new contract, which runs until the summer of 2023, will see him play beyond his 38th birthday.

The 36-year-old was out of contract when he captained Italy to the European Championship title in July.

"He forms a big part of Juve's history, yet also the present and the future," the club said in a statement.

Chiellini has won 15 major trophies in 16 years with Juve, including nine consecutive Italian league titles between 2011-12 and 2019-20.

He was also part of the Juventus team that won promotion back to Italy's top flight in 2006-07 after being relegated to Serie B for their part in the Calciopoli scandal.

In a passionately worded statement announcing his new deal, Juve used Chiellini's name to spell out why he is so important to the club - citing H for "hero" and L for "leader".

"Giorgio Chiellini embodies everything that Juventus stands for, and it is through his commitment and excellent displays over the course of the last 16 years that has earned him a contract renewal," the club added.

"There is an overlap in Giorgio's DNA and that of Juve's."