Joe Hart played in 10 cup games for Tottenham last season but has not played a league game since December 2018

Joe Hart is close to joining Celtic from Tottenham.

The former England and Manchester City goalkeeper, 34, has played 10 times since joining Spurs on a two-year deal last summer, but only in cup games.

Vasilis Barkas and Scott Bain have played in goal for Ange Postecoglou's side this season but neither has been able to keep a clean sheet.

Celtic face Czech hosts Jablonec in Thursday's Europa League third qualifying round first leg.

Keeper Pierluigi Gollini joined Tottenham from Atalanta this summer and the Londoners also have Alfie Whiteman as back-up to club captain Hugo Lloris.

'A keeper with huge, high-level experience'

Former Scotland goalkeeper Cammy Bell on Sportsound

It is a good signing for Celtic if it is to happen. A positive signing. A goalkeeper with huge, high-level experience.

He's played at teams that are expected to win week in, week out and he knows the pressure that he's going to be under going to Celtic.