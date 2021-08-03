Last updated on .From the section Irish

Jonathan Tuffey will take on his first management role at Crusaders

Crusaders Strikers will be coached by Jonathan Tuffey for the remainder of the Women's Premiership season after manager Spike Hill left the role.

Tuffey joined Crusaders' men's side in a playing capacity from Glenavon in January, having been goalkeeper coach at the Strikers prior to the transfer.

Hill spent over two years as manager, having been appointed in early 2019.

Crusaders are third in the Premiership table and are in the semi-finals of the Irish Cup.

The Seaview side are also in the quarter-finals of the County Antrim Cup.

Former Northern Ireland international Tuffey, 34, had spent five-and-a-half seasons at Mourneview Park after moving to the Lurgan Blues from Linfield in 2015.

Tuffey's first game as manager will be away to Sion Swifts, who are three points behind the Crues, on 4 August.