Rangers are closing in on the signing of 19-year-old Colombia youth striker Juan Alegria, who they originally targeted in January, after Finnish club Honka bowed out of the Europa Conference League to Domzale. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers winger Jordan Jones is on the verge of leaving the club on loan, with Wigan Athletic ready to seal a deal for the 26-year-old Northern Ireland international. (The Guardian) external-link

Celtic have made a move for left-sided Shamrock Rovers defender Liam Scales, with talks having opened on a significant six-figure fee that could be concluded after the 22-year-old plays for Stephen Bradley's side in Thursday's Europa Conference League qualifier against Albanian outfit Teuta Durres. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Scottish 19-year-old midfielder Scott Banks, who has had loan spells with Clyde and Dunfermline Athletic, is poised to play for Crystal Palace's first team this season after impressing new manager Patrick Vieira. (The Scotsman) external-link

SPFL chairman Murdoch MacLennan has written to Scotland's clubs criticising Rangers - whose chairman, Douglas Park, owns a car dealership - for refusing to display the cinch logo on their jerseys in their opening Premiership game of the season against Livingston as the online car sales firm's £8m sponsorship deal begins. (Scottish Sun) external-link