Dean Lewington was a member of the inaugural MK Dons side in 2004-05

MK Dons have put captain Dean Lewington in interim charge while they search for a new manager, but the left-back does not want the job on a full-time basis.

The League One side are without a boss after Russell Martin left to become head coach at Swansea on Sunday.

Lewington, 37, has made 807 appearances for the club and is the longest-serving player in the English Football League.

"He's a leader - he's an extremely good person that this group look up to," said sporting director Liam Sweeting.

Asked if Lewington was in the running for the permanent manager's job at Stadium MK, Sweeting told BBC Three Counties Radio: "I would say no because he's told me no. He's made it clear that he's a player and he wants to play.

"[But] for him to step in and to lead this group in the interim, we're in really good hands."

Sweeting said the process to appoint Martin's successor "will take as long as it takes", with their opening league game at Bolton on Saturday.

Swansea are believed to have paid MK Dons around £400,000 in compensation to secure Martin's services, though Sweeting says the club's "preference" is to not go after another manager already in work.

"We have to be careful with that because it's caused us a few problems, so I wouldn't want to put another football club in that, but MK Dons to me is the priority."