Rochdale were relegated to League Two last season but are recruiting in a bid to win promotion

Sheffield United have loaned midfielder George Broadbent to Rochdale on a deal which will expire in January.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his senior debut for the Blades but did spent time on loan at Belgian top flight side Beerschot.

He joins the League Two club having also previously been in the Manchester United academy.

"It's a good club to come to in terms of developing young players, so it was an easy decision," Broadbent said. external-link

"I want to try and get as many first team appearances as I can, get more experience to develop me as a player, and hopefully I'll do well this season."

