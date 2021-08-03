Last updated on .From the section Walsall

Former Birmingham City academy and Solihull Moors striker Tyrese Shade has been with Leicester since 2017

Walsall have made a 12th summer signing by bringing in striker Tyrese Shade from Premier League side Leicester.

Ex-Birmingham City academy player Shade has joined Matthew Taylor's League Two side on a season-long loan.

The St Kitts & Nevis Under-20 international, now 21, was at Solihull Moors before joining the Foxes in 2017.

Since then he has made six EFL Trophy appearances for Leicester's Under-21s, netting once, and scored seven times in the Under-23 Premier League 2.

New Saddlers head coach Taylor said: "It's been a protracted transfer.

"Tyrese is someone we identified early and we're really happy that we've managed to get the deal over the line. It's taken time.

"He's had a fantastic education football-wise with Leicester. He'll be a player that will excite the fans and take risks in the final third."

Walsall, who finished 19th in League Two last season, begin the new campaign with a trip to Tranmere this Saturday.

Shade made his Solihull debut at Prenton Park in April 2017 when he came off the bench late on in 9-0 defeat for the Moors.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.