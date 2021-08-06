Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Two Sportscene shows will be on this weekend as the second round of Scottish Premiership fixtures take place.

Saturday's two matches will be featured at 19:30 BST on BBC Scotland, with James McFadden and Shelley Kerr joining Jonathan Sutherland.

And the best of Sunday's four games will on the same channel at 19:15 that day, with Michael Stewart and Steven Naismith accompanying Steven Thompson.

Sportsound will cover all the action, as will the BBC Sport website and app.

Off the Ball will be broadcast on Saturday (12:00-14:00) and Sunday (12:00-14:00).