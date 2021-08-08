Ross County began their league campaign with a goalless draw against St Johnstone but face a gruelling start to the season with a 'threadbare squad'

Scottish Premiership: Hibernian v Ross County Venue: Easter Road, Edinburgh Date: Sunday, 8 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

In the two seasons following Ross County's return to the Scottish top flight in 2019, the Highlanders have narrowly avoided the drop with back-to-back 10th-placed finishes.

Three managers - Steven Ferguson with Stuart Kettlewell (then just Kettlewell) and then John Hughes - have overseen those campaigns, now it is down to former Watford and Cardiff City boss Malky Mackay to preserve County's Premiership status.

Mackay's men started the league season with a goalless draw against St Johnstone, but off the pitch he has endured a "disruptive" start with a Covid outbreak and delayed transfer activity hampering his side's preparations.

Will the 2021-22 campaign prove to be third time unlucky for the Highlanders? BBC Scotland examines their chances with a tough trip to face Jack Ross' Hibernian to come on Sunday.

Off-field disruption

Following County's final-day survival last term, 15 playing staff headed for the exit door along with manager Hughes. Former Wigan Athletic boss Mackay was named his replacement just days later.

A cloud of controversy came with the appointment of the 49-year-old, who is tasked with keeping the supporters onside as well as re-energising the squad.

As it stands Mackay has recruited nine new faces and admits there is still a lot of work with a "tough month" on the horizon.

"It's going to take two to three transfer windows to actually change the squad and strengthen it to the way I like," Mackay says. "But we've been working hard to try get players in. It's not easy. It's a strange market."

Not only have the Highlanders had difficulty on the transfer front, but a Covid outbreak at the start of pre-season hindered preparations and ultimately cost County their League Cup place.

The Dingwall side had to suspend all football activity following a high number of positive cases last month and forfeited games against Forfar and Dundee, resulting in a third-placed group finish.

"That first week back you could see how rough some of the boys were in terms of coughing," Mackay added. "That's been difficult. We are beginning to get there now."

Where will goals come from?

Taking a point against last season's double cup winners St Johnstone is by no means a poor opening-day result for County.

However, but for a missed Ali McCann penalty Mackay's men would have come away with nothing and they rarely threatened at the top end of the pitch - failing to register a single shot on target.

County strikers Jordan White, Dominic Samuel and substitute replacement Oli Shaw made just one touch between them in St Johnstone's box last weekend

The Dingwall side scored just 35 league goals last season, coming from 15 different scorers - but nine of the players who amassed 18 of those strikes have now left the club, including forwards Billy Mckay and Michael Gardyne.

However, the club still have Jordan White and Oli Shaw - who recorded 10 Premiership goals between them last term - and new signing Dominic Samuel will need time to settle.

With David Cancola now out of quarantine, Mackay will be hoping the midfielder can fill the void left by departing midfield trio Iain Vigurs, Ross Draper and Stephen Kelly.

Unforgiving start to season

County fans will not forgive us for bringing up their upcoming fixtures. Mackay's men face a gruelling schedule in the next few weeks, with their next four matches coming against last season's top four sides.

Following that is another tough test at home to newly-promoted Hearts and a trip to Fir Park to face Motherwell.

It is hard to see where the points are going to come from at the early stage of the season, but Mackay will be hoping his side can channel the spirit of last season's side who secured crucial wins against Hibs, Aberdeen and Celtic on their way to survival.