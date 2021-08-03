Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Clubs will be able to host 5,000 fans without prior permission from Monday

Scottish stadiums can welcome at least 5,000 fans from 9 August, but clubs must still apply to their local authority if they want to host more.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the limit for outdoor events has risen from 2,000, as part of a lifting of Coronavirus rules.

Some clubs have hosted more than 5,000 spectators since 19 July after gaining approval from their local councils.

And Ms Sturgeon said the application process for bigger events will remain.

The first minister said the move would give the Scottish Government reassurance that events are being carried out safely and the application process will only remain "for a limited period".

The Scottish government is also considering bringing in so-called vaccine passports for access to certain higher risks events.

However, the first minister added they do not underestimate the "ethical, equity, and human rights issues" associated with checks, and said their use would be limited.

What do clubs have to do to get more fans?

Since 19 July, clubs have been applying to their local council to host more than the legal limit, which will be 5,000 from Monday.

They have to submit an operations and risk assessment to prove they are keeping spectators safe.

Clubs have to prove they have considered the potential impact on the local area in terms of a Covid-19 outbreak, as well as pressures on public transport and businesses, and whether lots of people are likely to be travelling from elsewhere in the country to the event.

Crucially, previous evidence of safely hosting an event counts in favour of applicants, and so clubs who have already had applications approved are likely to be in a strong position.