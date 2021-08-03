Last updated on .From the section England

Watch: Fans break through a Wembley Stadium entrance before the final

Uefa has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Football Association into security breaches at the Euro 2020 final at Wembley .

Last month, an investigation was started by a Uefa ethics and disciplinary inspector into the issues.

Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates at the match last month.

Uefa said the proceedings against the FA were a result of "a lack of order or discipline by its supporters".

European football's governing body say the English FA are potentially in breach of Article 16 of their disciplinary regulations which relates to order and security at Uefa competition matches.

While the FA faced numerous charges in July, relating to the invasion of the field of play, having objects thrown by its supporters, disturbances during the national anthem and lighting of fireworks by fans, the latest proceedings relate to "any other lack of order or discipline observed inside or around the stadium".

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham apologised to legitimate fans at the time and said the security team had "never seen anything like it".

Last week, police released 15 images of people wanted in connection with the violence and disorder at Wembley.

Seven people from an earlier Met Police appeal have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder, theft, affray and poisoning.

England lost to Italy in the final following a penalty shootout after the match had ended 1-1 following extra time.