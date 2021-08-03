Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Sutton United will play in the English Football League this season for the first time in the club's 123-year history

Sutton United's first two home matches of the League Two season have been rearranged because of delays installing a grass pitch at Gander Green Lane.

The U's had to replace their artificial surface, at a cost of over £500,000, to comply with English Football League regulations after winning promotion.

Sutton were due to host Salford City on 14 August, but will now travel to the Peninsula Stadium instead.

Hartlepool's visit, scheduled for 17 August, will now be on 14 September.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said the League had "agreed to assist" in amending Sutton's fixture schedule after the south London club had "experienced some unexpected challenges".

"Our pitch contractors AgriPower have been superb throughout this process and caught up with the preparation programme after weather delays in June and early July," Sutton vice-chairman Adrian Barry told the club website. external-link

"However, torrential rain on several days in the past fortnight have meant the all-important seeding part of the process had to be put back.

"While we are confident that the rest of the ground will be ready, we could not guarantee that the pitch would be playable in time for the Salford game."

National League champions Sutton, who will play in the EFL for the first time in their 123-year history, begin the new campaign at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Their first home league game will now be against Oldham Athletic on Saturday, 28 August.