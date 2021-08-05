Hollywood owners will be 'blown away' by Wrexham support

Wrexham chief executive Fleur Robinson says the club has to be "sustainable" and do things "properly" as they bid for promotion.

Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of the National League club was completed in February.

Robinson said both were keeping a close eye on the club's day to day running.

"They're very involved and want to know what's going on, which is fantastic and what you would expect from your chairs," she told BBC Sport Wales.

"Things have got to be done properly, foundations have got to be put in place ready for that next push on and obviously the ultimate aim is to get promoted.

"The club has got to be sustainable within its own right and it's fantastic that we've got co-chairmen in Rob and Ryan who have got that community value to make sure things are done appropriately.

"I think at any club there's always pressure but I think it goes with new owners and expectations."

Wrexham will be embarking on their 14th season in the National League, having lost their Football League status in 2008.

Robinson, who took on the role in June following a long association with Burton Albion, described the arrival of former Sunderland, Bolton and Bradford boss Phil Parkinson as manager as a "huge appointment".

"He was the man that we wanted and was on the top of the list," Robinson said.

"We got him, which was fantastic. He's got a great pedigree and he will be given the resources that he needs to push forwards.

"It's early days but he'll still be able to build the team a little bit but it's an exciting time."

Wrexham begin the new National League season at home to Yeovil Town on Saturday, 21 August.

The club are awaiting confirmation from the Welsh Government over the amount of fans that will be allowed into the Racecourse Stadium, although the Wrexrent Stand will be closed for the opening two games due to building work.

"It's the big question and we're still waiting for that, which isn't helpful when we are trying to put plans in place," Robinson said.

"We're working towards various results in terms of capacity, so hopefully the Government will inform us soon in terms of what that will look like.

"There's a buzz around the town and a lot of people that want to come back that haven't been for some time and some new faces as well, which we want to encourage."