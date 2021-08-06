Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Matheus Pereira scored 11 times and made six assists for West Bromwich Albion in their 2020-21 Premier League season

Matheus Pereira has left West Brom to sign for Saudi Professional League club Al Hilal for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old Brazilian has penned a five-year contract tying him to the Riyadh-based side until 2026.

Pereira's exit brings to an end a summer of speculation over his future with the relegated Championship club.

He first signalled his intention to leave the Baggies at the end of last season, following the club's fifth relegation from the Premier League.

After discussions with new Baggies boss Valerien Ismael, Pereira was excluded from Albion's pre-season friendly games.

Ismael did not feel that he was "committed" to the club.

Pereira responded furiously to that claim with a post on Twitter, saying that he felt "disrespected".

Al Hilal, one of Saudi Arabia's most famous clubs, won the Asian Football Confederation Champions League in 2019.

Pereira scored 20 goals in 79 appearances over two seasons at the Albion, after arriving initially on loan from Sporting Lisbon before completing a reported £9m move in the summer of 2020.

Albion confirmed the transfer on their club website, following his Pereira's medical in Paris on Thursday,

They said: external-link "The club wishes Matheus well in his future career."

Albion kick off the new Championship season on Friday night at Scott Parker's Bournemouth.