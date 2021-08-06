Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Dundee United v Rangers (Sat, 12:30)

Dundee United defender Adrian Sporle has returned to full training, while forward Louis Appere is close to a comeback.

However, Florent Hoti is out with a heel knock along with two long-term absentees - fellow midfielder Declan Glass and centre-half Mark Connolly.

Alfredo Morelos is available for his first Rangers outing of the season after quarantine following his participation in the Copa America, but the Colombia striker has only had a couple days of training.

Fellow forward Kemar Roofe, midfielder Glen Kamara and centre-half Leon Balogun are available after missing Tuesday's Champions League qualifying defeat by Malmo through suspension.

Ianis Hagi definitely misses out again through injury and it is unclear whether fellow midfielder Joe Aribo will return after missing out in Sweden.

Midfielder Ryan Jack and centre-half Niko Katic continue their comebacks from injury.

Dundee United head coach Thomas Courts: "We just focus on ourselves, we're on our own journey. Personally, I don't think claiming points against the Old Firm - especially at home - is insurmountable."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Dundee United look like they are playing out more from the back, but there is still a battle to be won in midfield and they have quality in the forward positions. We will have to go and put in a real strong performance."

Did you know? Rangers won all three of the meetings between the two sides last season.

St Mirren v Heart of Midlothian (Sat, 15:00)

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has a full squad from which to choose following last weekend's 2-2 draw away to Dundee.

Unlucky winger Jamie Walker could be a Hearts absentee again after miss the opening win over Celtic having impressed as a scoring substitute against Inverness Caledonian Thistle before picking up an ankle injury.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "I am absolutely delighted that Hearts are back in the league and they are definitely going to be a force to be reckoned with this season. But we would certainly like to upset a few of them at the weekend."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "It was obviously a good result on Saturday night, but as soon as we came back in on Monday, it was all eyes on St Mirren.

"We know that, to be honest, it'll probably be a harder game because it's an away game for us. I think it's a long time since Hearts have won at St Mirren, but we need to go there and win if we have aspirations of being where we want to be at the end of the season."

Did you know? Both teams are unbeaten in their opening five games this season, with Hearts winning all of them and the Buddies winning four in a row before their opening league draw away to Dundee. However, Hearts have not won in Paisley in seven visits since March 2012.

Celtic v Dundee (Sun, 15:00)

James McCarthy, the former Crystal Palace midfielder who signed for Celtic this week, is likely to have to wait for his first start with his new club.

Manager Ange Postecoglou explained that he had not met the Republic of Ireland international until Friday and that the 30-year-old had not had a proper pre-season having been without a club this summer.

Striker Leigh Griffiths has been missing with a calf injury, while centre-half Christopher Jullien is still working his way back from a serious knee injury.

Dundee forward Danny Mullen faces "a lengthy period" on the sidelines after picking up an ankle injury in last weekend's draw with St Mirren.

Although examination showed there was no broken bone, Dundee "are waiting on various surgeons' opinions" before deciding on the course of treatment.

Midfielder Max Anderson is suspended after his red card last weekend, while defender Cammy Kerr is still .

However, wing-back Christie Elliott has recovered from a knock against the Buddies, while centre-half Liam Fontaine, striker Alex Jakubiak and midfielder Shaun Byrne could all return.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We were disappointed to lose away to Hearts and it's important for our league campaign that we put in a strong performance at home and we get a result.

"It will be a good challenge. Dundee are a good side. We've just got to keep improving our football and I believe that, when we do that, the results will come."

Dundee manager James McPake: "No matter how people look at last season, Celtic still have some top players and signed some top players this week - and to go there and get anything, we need to be at our very best.

"They have lost a few goals in the last couple of games, but at the top end of the pitch, they are a massive threat and we've put a lot of work into that - but we want to go there and put our own stamp on the game."

Did you know? Dundee, who are unbeaten in seven games, have failed to score in their last seven meetings with Celtic, losing six of them, and have not won at Celtic Park in 16 visits since 2001.

Hibernian v Ross County (Sun, 15:00)

Left-back Josh Doig is in contention for a return to action for Hibernian.

The 19-year-old was left out the starting line-up for matches against Motherwell and Rijeka with the Easter Road club braced for a transfer offer that has not yet arrived.

Striker Kevin Nisbet will be assessed after picking up a knock in the 1-1 draw with the Croats on Thursday but could be fit.

However, midfielders Melker Hallberg, Chris Cadden and Sean Mackie remain on the sidelines.

Ross County could have five new players in their ranks after midfielders Ben Paton, formerly of Blackburn Rovers, and Jack Burroughs, on loan from Coventry City, signed on Friday along with Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

Arsenal defender Harry Clarke arrived earlier in the week and former Slovan Liberec midfielder David Cancola trained for the first time on Monday following quarantine.

However, on-loan Southampton left-back Jake Vokins is out for about 10 weeks with a broken foot.

Hibs head coach Jack Ross: "It is a quick turnaround for us and for all the teams involved in Europe, but when you're playing well individually and as a team, it helps and you don't mind the games coming quickly."

Did you know? Hibs are unbeaten in four games this season, while County have not lost in their latest three outings.

Livingston v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Livingston manager David Martindale is looking to add one or two players to his squad as an early-season Covid outbreak continues to have a knock-on effect.

Midfielder Josh Mullin is among those working their way back up to fitness.

In addition, defender Jack McMillan and striker Jaze Kabia face about eight weeks out with knee injuries suffered during last Saturday's 3-0 defeat by Rangers.

Midfielders Andrew Shinnie and Keaghan Jacobs miss out again, but left-back Jackson Longridge returns from injury.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass is likely to rotate his squad following their Europa Conference League third qualifying round win away to Breidablik on Thursday night.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "The boys who are coming back from Covid are getting thrown into the deep end a bit, so they are picking up a few niggles themselves.

"It makes you heavily reliant on 13 to 14 players and in the Premiership I think that's really difficult putting that on those players."

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass: "We have got a big group of players that are desperate to play. It is a quick turnaround ahead of the game on Sunday and obviously Livingston have not had that and we know that they don't mind spoiling other teams and getting points on the board, but it's a challenge which we are up for and which we are ready for."

Did you know? Aberdeen have not lost on their last six visits to Tony Macaroni Arena.

St Johnstone v Motherwell (Sun, 15:00)

Glenn Middleton could feature for St Johnstone against Motherwell should manager Callum Davidson make changes after Thursday's 1-1 Europa League draw away to Galatasaray, the winger having returned for a second loan spell from Rangers.

Midfielders Craig Bryson and Charlie Gilmour are set to miss out again with fitness issues.

Motherwell's Liam Grimshaw played 45 minutes in a behind closed-doors game in midweek as the right-back bids to return from a long-term absence through illness.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara and striker Connor Shields will definitely miss out again.

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr: "We have put ourselves in a really good position against one of the top sides in Europe, but our season just doesn't stop. It was amazing last season, but it just feels like we are getting better and better."

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander: "I watched the majority of their game against Galatasaray and I think St Johnstone put in a typical St Johnstone performance - extremely hard to break down, carried their threats at important times and it was a fantastic result from them.

"We've obviously had a bit more of a turn-around over the summer, we're a new team coming together, but we want to attack teams, score goals and we want to take risks, but there is a balance to that and we have to get that right."

Did you know? St Johnstone are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Motherwell.

