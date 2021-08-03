Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have signed goalkeeper Joe Hart from Tottenham Hotspur and midfielder James McCarthy after he left Crystal Palace.

Hart, 34, has signed a three-year deal while Ireland international McCarthy has agreed a four-year contract.

Both players could be available for Thursday's Europa League qualifier against FK Jablonec.

"I'm delighted that we have signed two top-class players in Joe and James," said manager Ange Postecoglou.

"Both of them have a wealth of experience at both club and international level, and that is something which can only benefit the squad, and I'm looking forward to working with both of them."

Postecoglou has repeatedly called for reinforcements after a difficult start to his Celtic tenure.

His side were knocked out of Champions League qualifying by Danish side Midtjylland, and lost their Scottish Premiership opener to Hearts on Saturday.

Hart, who has 75 England caps, made 10 appearances for Spurs last season after joining in the summer, eight of which came in the Europa League and two in the FA Cup.

"This is a great moment for me in my career and I am absolutely delighted to be joining a club of Celtic's stature," the former Manchester City goalkeeper said.

Former Hamilton Academical midfielder McCarthy made 10 starts for Palace last season in an injury-hit campaign, before leaving Selhurst Park as a free agent.

"To have signed for Celtic is a brilliant feeling and this is a special day for me and my family," the Glasgow-born midfielder said.

"I know all about the club, the size of it and all the success it's enjoyed, particularly in recent years."