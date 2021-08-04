The New Saints v Viktoria Plzen (Thu)

Last updated on .From the section Football

New Saints' 10-1 aggregate win over Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris was their best ever in Europe

Europa Conference League third qualifying round, first leg: The New Saints v Viktoria Plzen Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Thursday, 5 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick acknowledges Europa Conference League opponents Viktoria Plzen with be a tough test but says his side go into the game with confidence.

Limbrick's men have so far beaten Glentoran and Kauno Zalgiris to progress in the competition.

Saints face Czech side Viktoria Plzen in Thursday's third qualifying round first leg at Cardiff City Stadium.

"They're a step up in quality," Limbrick said.

"They're a good side and three years ago they were in the Champions League and beat Roma 2-1.

"There's a lot of quality in their team and they've got a really good side.

"They will be tougher tests than the teams we've played so far.

"But we're in a good place and we go into the game with confidence."

Viktoria Plzen's squad features defender Jakub Brabec, who played in the Czech Republic's Euro 2020 quarter-final defeat against Denmark in July.

The New Saints will be bidding to reach the play-off round of a European competition for the first time and they will face CSKA Sofia or Osijek if they can overcome Viktoria Plzen.

"We'll go and try and win the game but we know that a good result keeps us in the tie as well," Limbrick told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"We're going to be positive, we'll be on the front foot and we'll try and take the game to them.

"Any result we can get which sets us up for a second leg is what we will be trying to do."