Ilkay Gundogan scored 21 goals for club and country last season

Ilkay Gundogan scored two second-half goals as a strong Manchester City side beat Championship Blackpool 4-1 to end pre-season with a 100% record.

Germany midfielder Gundogan's double came in his first start for the Premier League champions since returning from Euro 2020.

Teenager Sam Edozie scored his third goal in three games to put City ahead.

Luke Garbutt levelled from the spot before Riyad Mahrez put City 2-1 up and Gundogan ensured the comfortable win.

Like 18-year-old Edozie, Algeria winger Mahrez was also on target in previous pre-season friendly wins against Barnsley and Preston.

City boss Pep Guardiola said he had "no complaints" with how his younger players and established stars - including Fernandinho, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy, as well as Mahrez and Gundogan - performed together.

City next face FA Cup holders Leicester City in the Community Shield at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.