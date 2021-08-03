Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Will Ferry was named among Southampton's substitutes 16 times in the Premier League last season

League Two club Crawley Town have signed Southampton defender Will Ferry on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old full-back signed a new two-year contract with the Premier League club before joining the Reds.

Ferry, a Republic of Ireland Under-21 international, moved to Saints from Bury in 2017 but he is yet to make his senior debut for the Hampshire outfit.

He featured 16 times for Southampton's B team in Premier League 2 last season, scoring three goals.

Ferry becomes Crawley's fifth signing of the summer transfer window.

