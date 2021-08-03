Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Kane failed to report to Tottenham's training ground for a second day on Tuesday

Harry Redknapp says Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy doesn't "do emotions" and "will not budge" over his valuation of striker Harry Kane.

Kane, 28, failed to attend training for a second day on Tuesday as he looks to secure a move away from Spurs.

"You're dealing with a very cold, calculated man when it comes to business," Redknapp told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"Daniel doesn't do emotions. He doesn't do feelings. I know what he's like."

England captain Kane, who is expected to return to the club by the end of the week, believes he has a gentleman's agreement with Levy to leave Spurs this summer, with Manchester City retaining a strong interest and his most likely destination.

According to former Tottenham boss Redknapp, however, that will mean little to Levy if Premier League champions City don't pay what they think Kane is worth.

"Unless [Kane] has got a clause and an offer of £120m which says he can go, then whatever, fine; he's got an argument with Daniel," he said.

"But what Daniel is going to be saying is, 'yeah, I said you could go but it's the valuation - and they're not meeting it, so you're not going'.

"It's a difficult one. I love Harry Kane - what a professional, what a guy. But I just think he's in a very difficult position here because he's with a man who just won't give in.

"You either meet the deal or you don't get the player - that is that, I promise you. That isn't going to change. He [Levy] won't budge."

Redknapp believes Kane's potential switch to Etihad Stadium could be the key for manager Pep Guardiola to finally fulfil Manchester City's European ambitions.

He added: "I think he'll take them on - they'll win the Champions League with him in the team - but if he stays at Tottenham, it's not going to be easy.

"Levy will try to play hardball for sure. Knowing the man, he's going to be difficult to deal with."

Kane's contract with Spurs runs until 2024 after he signed a six-year deal in 2018.

He scored 23 top-flight goals last season to claim the Premier League Golden Boot for a third time, having previously won the award in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

He also has 221 Tottenham goals to his name, which puts him second in their all-time goalscorers list behind Jimmy Greaves, who scored 266 times for the club between 1961 and 1970.

Meanwhile, former Manchester United and England defender Gary Neville thinks something significant must have gone on between Kane and Tottenham behind the scenes.

He told Sky Sports: external-link "You've got to turn up and you've got to do your job. However, I've worked with Harry and I can't think of a more professional footballer that I've ever seen.

"He does everything right, so he must be seriously annoyed. Something has happened badly that has made him do that.

"It still doesn't excuse it for me. He should still have come into training, and you respect your team-mates.

"You still have to go and stand with them and sit in the dressing room, but it's clear now that there's a collision course."

Tottenham host Manchester City in their opening Premier League game on Sunday, 15 August (16:30 BST).