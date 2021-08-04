Leon Bailey: Aston Villa sign Jamaica winger from Bayer Leverkusen
Aston Villa have signed winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen on a contract until 2025.
The 23-year-old Jamaica international has scored 28 goals in 119 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen.
"Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity," said Villa boss Dean Smith.
"We are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League."
Bailey becomes Villa's third signing of the summer after the arrival of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and Ashley Young from Inter Milan.
Meanwhile, Villa captain Jack Grealish is a £100m target for Manchester City.
