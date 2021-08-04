Leon Bailey: Aston Villa sign Jamaica winger from Bayer Leverkusen

Last updated on .From the section Aston Villacomments4

Leon Bailey
Bailey joined Bayer Leverkusen from Belgian side Genk in 2017

Aston Villa have signed winger Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen on a contract until 2025.

The 23-year-old Jamaica international has scored 28 goals in 119 Bundesliga appearances for Leverkusen.

"Leon is a hugely exciting young striker with great pace and creativity," said Villa boss Dean Smith.

"We are now looking forward to watching him show his skills and talents for Aston Villa in the Premier League."

Bailey becomes Villa's third signing of the summer after the arrival of Emiliano Buendia from Norwich City and Ashley Young from Inter Milan.

Meanwhile, Villa captain Jack Grealish is a £100m target for Manchester City.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Banner image reading "Be ready for the new season"BBC Sport footer

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Patrick Duverne, today at 09:37

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Dad, today at 09:36

    Dear villa
    Can you score eight this season....
    That would be great.

  • Comment posted by YouCannotBeSerious, today at 09:36

    Wow Aston Villa, Europe anyone...?

  • Comment posted by admiralbee, today at 09:35

    Another dollar, another day

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport