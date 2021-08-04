Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Sam Surridge scored seven goals from a total of 42 league and cup appearances for Bournemouth

Stoke City have signed striker Sam Surridge from Championship rivals Bournemouth for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old Cherries academy graduate, who has played in the Premier League and had loans spells with Yeovil Town, Oldham Athletic and Swansea City, has signed a four-year contract.

Boss Michael O'Neill told the club website external-link Surridge was their number one target for a permanent striker.

"We've had to be very patient but it's great to get it done," O'Neill added.

"He's a young player with all his best years ahead of him and he will be a fantastic addition to our squad."

Surridge is Stoke's fourth close-season signing, the club already having brought in Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic and Jack Bonham.

