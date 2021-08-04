Last updated on .From the section Preston

Daniel Iversen kept nine clean sheets for Preston in the second half of last season

Leicester have loaned goalkeeper Daniel Iversen to Preston North End for the season, following a successful spell at Deepdale last term.

The 24-year-old Dane played 23 games and kept nine clean sheets for the Lilywhites during the 2020-21 season, after arriving in January.

Iversen is yet to make a senior appearance for the Foxes but has also been on loan at Oldham and Rotherham.

"I'm really excited to be back," Iversen said.

"I cannot wait to see the fans again and say thank you for all the support they gave us last season and hopefully they will do that this season also.

"I want to do the best for the club that I can do and try to do the best I can for every game and every training [session] and we will see after the season where we're landing."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.