Martyn Margetson will continue coaching England's goalkeepers including first choice Jordan Pickford

Martyn Margetson and Mike Marsh have left Swansea City's coaching staff.

England goalkeeping coach Margetson joined Swansea's backroom team in June 2019 under ex-boss Steve Cooper.

Assistant first-team coach Marsh, the former Liverpool defender and midfielder, arrived at the Championship club at the same time.

New Swans head coach Russell Martin has brought in his own staff, including assistants Luke Williams and Matt Gill and goalkeeping coach Dean Thornton.

Former Wales international Margetson will continue his role at the Football Association coaching England's crop of goalkeepers.

Head of performance analysis Steve Rands and first-team fitness coach David Tivey have also departed the Liberty Stadium.

A Swansea statement read: "Everyone at Swansea City thanks Mike, Martyn, Steve and David for their hard work and professionalism during their two years with the club, and wishes them well in their future careers.

"Martyn has two sons who are with the club's academy and we look forward to welcoming him back at the stadium in the future, as well as wishing him well in his future career."

Williams, Gill and Thornton all worked with new boss Martin at MK Dons.

Williams takes on the role of assistant head coach, a position he has previously held at Swindon Town and MK Dons.

Gill becomes Swansea City's technical development coach. After a playing career which included stints at Peterborough United, Exeter City and Norwich City, Gill coached at Tranmere Rovers and was caretaker manager of Ipswich Town.

Thornton worked as Queens Park Rangers' head of academy goalkeeping for nine years, coached with Gill at Swindon and worked with Taiwan's national side before joining Martin at MK Dones in 2019.