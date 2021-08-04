Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Dapo Mebude joined Watford on an initial two-year deal last month

League One club AFC Wimbledon have signed Watford forward Dapo Mebude on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old joined the Hornets last month after his contract with Scottish Premiership champions Rangers expired.

Mebude did not make a senior appearance for Rangers, but he scored two goals in 11 league outings during a loan spell at Queen of the South last season.

Premier League Watford have the option to recall Mebude from his loan spell with the Dons in January.

The Scotland Under-19 international becomes Wimbledon's eighth signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.