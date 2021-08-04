Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Celtic's Ross Doohan has made four appearances for Celtic at youth level

Tranmere Rovers have signed Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old joined Celtic in 2015 and has spent his career so far on loan, including at Ross County and Dundee United last term

Doohan will provide cover for captain Scott Davies who is still injured after rupturing his Achilles in March.

He played under recently re-appointed Tranmere manager Mickey Mellon, at Dundee United last season.

Doohan - a Scotland youth international - is Tranmere's seventh signing of the summer and joins Joe Murphy at Prenton Park, with his exit from Celtic confirmed the day after former England keeper Joe Hart's transfer to the Scottish club from Tottenham was finalised.

"Ross is a great signing, and he will provide further competition due to Scotty's injury. He is a talented goalkeeper, and we are delighted he has joined us for the season," Mellon said. external-link

"Together, with Joe, we have two fantastic goalkeepers ahead of the new season.

"I worked with him at Dundee United towards the end of last season. He has huge potential and he signed a new contract at Celtic recently because they rate him so highly."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.