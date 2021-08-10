Last updated on .From the section Football

The BBC Sport app's coverage of each Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before.

You can now:

Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.

Get the latest news from your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.

Simply choose a team from the list below and select Follow to add the club to MySport and the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion

Burnley

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Leeds United

Leicester City

Liverpool

Manchester City

Manchester United

Newcastle United

Norwich City

Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur

Watford

West Ham United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.