Ollie Rathbone and Rarmani Edmonds-Green are part of Rotherham's bid for promotion this term

Rotherham United have signed midfielder Ollie Rathbone from Rochdale on a three-year deal, while Rarmani Edmonds-Green joins on loan from Huddersfield.

Rathbone, 24, leaves Dale, for whom he scored 15 goals in 183 games, for an undisclosed fee, with three in 46 appearances for the club last season.

Edmonds-Green, 22, moves to the Millers on a season-long deal.

The centre-half has had loan spells at Bromley and Swindon, as well as playing 27 games for the Terriers first-team.

Both join Paul Warne's squad in the bid to return to the Championship, after relegation last term.

