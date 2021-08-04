Jack Stobbs: Oldham Athletic sign ex-Sheffield Wednesday winger Jack Stobbs
Last updated on .From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic have signed winger Jack Stobbs on a one-year deal.
The 24-year-old joined Oldham on a trial period at the end of last season from Grantham Town.
Stobbs started his career at Sheffield Wednesday and made his first-team debut in April 2014, having progressed through the Owls' academy.
The Leeds-born player spent time on loan at Port Vale and Livingston, before joining Grantham in the Northern Premier Division in October 2020.
"Jack has been with us for a while, joining on trial towards the end of last season with a view to signing if he did well and he's done that. I have to say, he is one of the most committed players I have ever come across," said Oldham head coach Keith Curle.
"He's worked hard and earnt the right to be rewarded and given this opportunity."