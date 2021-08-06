Into the second weekend of the Scottish Premiership season we go, with the bulk of games on Sunday due to European participation.

Celtic are already playing catch up after an opening-day defeat at Tynecastle and Rangers will have one eye on Tuesday's Champions League qualifier at home to Malmo after a rare loss in Sweden.

Here are some of the key issues to look forward to.

Can Hearts build on Celtic scalp?

When St Mirren and Hearts last met on Premiership duty - in March 2020 - it was a relegation scrap with colossal consequences.

St Mirren ground out a win, Hearts were left marooned at the bottom, then Covid-19 brought an abrupt stop to the season. Had the Edinburgh team won in Paisley, they would have survived by the skin of their teeth.

Instead, they were relegated on a points-per-game ratio and Scottish football was riven by bitter civil war.

Now Hearts are back with a vengeance and last week's last-gasp victory over Celtic at a raucous Tynecastle marked a dream start for Robbie Neilson's side.

New midfield recruit Beni Baningime was a revelation on his debut.Can the 22-year-old help Hearts end their Paisley anguish?

St Mirren haven't lost at home to Hearts in eight league meetings stretching back to December 2010 and Jim Goodwin's upwardly mobile team have come a long way since their pre-pandemic survival sweat.

The Buddies launched their top-six bid with an incident-packed 2-2 draw at Dundee as Jamie McGrath picked up where he left off last term with another goal. "Umpteen" clubs are chasing the Irish midfielder, according to Goodwin, and it's no wonder after 18 goals in his last 34 games.

Will Rangers risk Morelos with Malmo in mind?

Morelos has only just completed a period of quarantine after playing for Colombia at the Copa America

An unfamiliar thing happened to Rangers on Tuesday. They lost a game of football. It happened only three times in 44 matches last season - when Steven Gerrard's men took the Premiership title unbeaten - and has left their Champions League hopes in the balance.

To turn around the 2-1 deficit when Swedes Malmo visit Ibrox next week, Rangers need all the firepower they can muster. That's where Alfredo Morelos comes in.

Having returning from Colombia service, the striker has been quarantining and has only just rejoined the squad.

Lack of match fitness is a glaring issue - running around a hotel car park external-link doesn't quite cut it - but Saturday's league visit to Dundee United provides the chance to give Morelos minutes before the midweek European assignment.

For new United head coach Thomas Courts, home league debuts don't come much tougher. Having begun with a chastening 2-0 defeat at Pittodrie, where United struggled to lay a glove on Aberdeen, Courts now has a wounded Rangers to contend with.

And a side already chronically short of goals could soon be without star striker Lawrence Shankland, who is subject of a bid from Belgian club Beerschot.

Can Celtic create momentum for Postecoglou?

Kyogo Furuhashi scored his first Celtic goal in the Czech Republic

It wasn't entirely convincing - Celtic's shaky defence saw to that - but Ange Postecoglou is up and running with his first victory as their manager.

Having beaten Jablonec in Europa League qualifying on Thursday, the Australian's focus returns to domestic matters. After his Premiership baptism of fire with defeat by Hearts, Postecoglou now has scope to string together some wins.

Three of Celtic's next four league games - the Old Firm derby is the exception - are at home, to Dundee, St Mirren and Ross County. It's a run Postecoglou must capitalise on while he tries to bring in the signings he craves.

Dundee head to Glasgow's east end aiming for a first win over Celtic in 20 years. Back then, the Dundee starting line-up included a Georgian, an Australian, an Italian, a Spaniard and three Argentines.

Their survival mission this season relies heavily on local talent, with eight Scots complemented by three Englishmen in last week's line-up.

And, if that game is anything to by, Dundee will bring a bundle of fun to the top flight. They'll look to keep the entertainment coming and seize on any defensive lapses from a Celtic side yet to keep a clean sheet under Postecoglou.

Dons a danger from set-pieces

Livingston have a new-look squad, but old worries linger. Last week's 3-0 opening loss to Rangers means David Martindale's men have one win in eight league games while taking just one point from the last 18 available.

The West Lothian side had the lowest possession - 23% - of any team in the opening fixtures. They failed to have a shot on target as Rangers eventually overwhelmed them 3-0.

There's no disgrace in losing to the champions, but Livi's record against the Dons does not make great reading, with just one win in the past 15 league meetings.

Extra spice is provided by Jay Emmanuel-Thomas - Livingston's second-top scorer last season - lining up for the visitors amid an impressive start to his Dons career.

Emmanuel-Thomas has formed a promising partnership with Christian Ramirez, who scored on his Premiership debut against Dundee United and will be feeling good after netting two more in Thursday's 3-2 Conference League win away to Breidablik.

Manager Stephen Glass has put more emphasis on attack and was quick to highlight coach Allan Russell's set-piece preparation, which led to two of the Dons' goals in Iceland, as his side target winning their opening two league games for the first time since 2017-18.