Wycombe

Tjay de Barr scored twice in Lincoln Red Imps' Champions League qualifying win over Luxembourg's Fola Esch last month

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Gibraltar international forward Tjay de Barr from Lincoln Red Imps on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old has two goals in 24 games for his country and played in Champions League qualifiers last month.

The League One Chairboys have also signed QPR goalkeeper Tyla Dickinson, 20, and centre-back Max Ram, 20, who was most recently at Nottingham Forest.

"We're pleased to be growing our squad and bringing in more exciting young talent," said boss Gareth Ainsworth. external-link

Dickinson and Ram, who are yet to make their senior professional debuts, have also signed contracts until next summer.

