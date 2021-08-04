Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Alisson scored a crucial goal against West Brom to help Liverpool finish third in the Premier League last season

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has committed his future to the Reds by signing a new contract until 2027.

The Brazil international, 28, said he had "confidence" and "trust" in the club after three years at Anfield since arriving from Roma in 2018.

Alisson has won the Champions League and Premier League during his time on Merseyside and said his family were happy and settled.

"[The decision] is not hard for me," he told Liverpoolfc.com.

Alisson's long-term deal follows on from Brazil team-mate Fabinho, 27, who signed a contract keeping him at Anfield until 2026 on Tuesday.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, 22, announced last week that he had put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2025.

Alisson has made 130 appearances and kept 57 clean sheets since joining from Roma for £66.8m - a fee that made him the world's most expensive keeper at the time.

His memorable injury-time winner against West Brom in May won the club's goal of the season award, becoming the sixth keeper to score a Premier League goal - and the first to do so with a header.

"We have to set goals and we have to set them high," he said. "Winning everything that we are playing - the Champions League, Premier League, the cups, everything. I think we can start from there.

"But obviously winning depends on what we will put on the pitch, what we will give on the pitch and we have to give 100 per cent at least. If we can push harder, we will go."