Last updated on .From the section Scottish

SPFL bosses will hold talks on Thursday amid an escalating row with Rangers over the league's £8m commercial deal with a car retailer, with the Ibrox club having not displayed branding during Saturday's win over Livingston. (Record) external-link

Rangers say they informed the SPFL over their stance before the commercial deal was signed. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former chairman Dave King says this season "could be a pivotal period" for Rangers as they target continued domestic success and the Champions League group stage. (Rangers Connection Podcast via Sun external-link )

Celtic target Liam Scales will remain with Shamrock Rovers for the next week, says his manager Stephen Bradley, with the Irish side taking on Albanians Teuta in the Europa Conference League. (Sun) external-link

New Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart demanded to fly out to the Czech Republic to be available for Thursday's Europa League tie with Jablonec after joining the club on Tuesday. (Sun) external-link

Goalkeeper Conor Hazard could be on his way out of Celtic following Hart's arrival, with Ross Doohan having already joined Tranmere on loan. (Sun) external-link

Beerschot face competition in their pursuit of Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland from Ipswich Town, with MK Dons also interested (Mail) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says the club need to bring Josh Doig's future "to a head one way or another" amid transfer interest in the left-back. (Record) external-link

The Hibs boss does not want the Doig situation to "drag on". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone will play the team not the badge when they take on Galatasaray in the Europa League, says manager Callum Davidson. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen are ready to offer winger Ryan Hedges a new contract. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link