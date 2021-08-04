Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Matty Willock played for Manchester United's under-23s but never made a first-team breakthrough

Salford City have signed midfielder Matty Willock on a one-year deal after a trial period.

The 24-year-old left Gillingham at the end of last term, having played 18 games this past campaign.

Willock, who began his career at nearby Manchester United, has also had stints at Dutch side Utrecht plus Scottish clubs St Johnstone and St Mirren.

"The training and games have been good. I've been impressed - the standards have been really high," Willock said.

"It's been just really enjoyable, I've got to know the lads over the last couple of weeks and we get on really well.

"I work hard in midfield, I try and win the ball back, start off attacks and try and drive the team forward."

