Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Danny Ings was Southampton's top scorer last season with 13 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions

Aston Villa have signed England striker Danny Ings from Southampton on a three-year contract in a £25m deal.

Ings, 29, is Villa's fourth signing of the summer after Leon Bailey, Emiliano Buendia and Ashley Young.

He scored 46 goals in 100 appearances for Southampton after joining from Liverpool in 2018.

"Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played," said Villa boss Dean Smith.

"He is also a top professional with a great character who will be a leader in our squad and a role model for our rapidly developing young academy players who are now in and around the first team."

Ings, who was about to enter the final year of his contract at St Mary's, turned down the offer of a four-year deal in July that would have made him the club's best paid player as he wants to test himself at a higher level.

The striker's four-year spell at Liverpool was hampered by two major knee injuries that saw him spend more than a year on the sidelines.

Having been in Gareth Southgate's England squad for matches in September and October, Ings' chances of making the squad for Euro 2020 were hindered by a succession of niggling problems, including a positive Covid test.

He arrives at Villa Park just as midfielder Jack Grealish edges closer to a move away from the club, with Manchester City closing in on a £100m deal for the England international.