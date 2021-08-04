Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Sylvester Jasper has played for Fulham's academy side in the Papa John's Trophy

League Two side Colchester United have signed forward Sylvester Jasper on loan from Fulham until January.

The 19-year-old has played three times for the Cottagers' first team, all as a substitute in the 2019-20 campaign.

Jasper scored eight goals in 18 games for the Championship side's under-23 team last season.

He could go some way to replacing winger Kwame Poku, who joined Peterborough United for a "substantial six-figure fee" on Monday.

"Sylvester is a player with bags of potential and is really hungry to do well here," director of football Tony Humes told the club website. external-link

