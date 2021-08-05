Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Anthony Grant began his career at Chelsea in 2004 and has played 620 games for clubs including Southend, Port Vale and Peterborough United

Swindon Town have re-signed midfielder Anthony Grant on a one-year deal.

The 34-year-old was released by the Robins this summer, but he has been on trial in pre-season after being asked to return by the new management team.

Grant initially joined from Shrewsbury Town on loan in September 2019 and made a permanent move the following January.

He helped the club win the League Two title in his first season on average points per game and has scored three goals in 67 appearances.

He is the third player to join the Robins in the past two days after midfielder Mohammad Dabre and forward Harry McKirdy moved to the club.

Swindon are still trying to bolster their squad after financial issues that saw many players leave during the close season before Clem Morfuni's takeover last month.

