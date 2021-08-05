Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jeon Ga-eul and Amalie Eikeland's new deals increase Reading's attacking options ahead of the new season

Reading strikers Jeon Ga-eul and Amalie Eikeland have agreed contracts for the upcoming Women's Super League season.

Jeon, 32, is South Korea's second-highest goalscorer of all time with 38 goals in 101 caps but played just four times last season because of injury.

She moved to the club last summer from Bristol City and has also played in Australia and the United States.

Norway's Eikeland, 25, scored three goals in 16 games last season and will start her third campaign with Reading.